STE GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Ste. Genevieve winery is still open for business despite a fire Thursday.
The fire at Chaumette Vineyards & Winery destroyed a building that houses the officers and operations for the business.
“At this time we don’t know the cause of the fire, but it appears to be a total loss,” said owner Hank Johnson. “We are grateful that the fire has been isolated to one building and that there are no injuries.”
While one building was destroyed, the winery will still be open. The Grapevine Grill, private villas and wedding venues were not impacted by the fire.
