'Stay off the road' | MoDOT preps for 2nd wave, crews working 12-hour shifts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dozens of drivers were stranded on streets in the bi-state area as the winter storm continues.
MoDOT officials said they are short staffed and don't have enough resources to clear all the roads immediately and highways will take priority. Crews are working 12-hour shifts to clear as much as they can. The National Weather Service said not to be fooled by the break the area was seeing Wednesday afternoon, as more snow is coming Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The St. Louis area could see six to eight inches of snow by noon Thursday, with some areas seeing up to nine inches.
"We made a lot of progress today," Bob Becker with MoDOT said. "We'll be getting everything plowed down as best as we can to get a good treatment on before the next snow comes in."
MoDOT has over 1,500 trucks plowing across the state. Officials said this is going to be a multi-day event and people should stay home and avoid getting on the road.
As of 3 p.m. the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to 223 calls for service, with 130 of them being stranded motorists and 55 were crashes. Two of those crashes had injuries.
Both MoDOT and IDOT officials had crews this morning to clear the roads for civilians. MHSP Dallas Thompson sent troopers out to clear the roads.
"We hit Lake St. Louis Blvd., and several tractor trailers got stuck trying to climb that hill," Thompson said.
Although IDOT does not have any updates on the number of crashes they responded to, Joe Monroe said that they are out in full force.
MoDOT crews were out around 7 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the big storm, Becker said during a Wednesday morning briefing. MODOT foreshadowed that crews wouldn't be able to get any treatment out on the roadways because of the rain expected Tuesday night.
"This is going to be a big, long event and there’s going to be a lot going on. This is an all hands on deck event for us," Bob Becker with MoDOT said. "We’ll have everybody who is available in plowing and treating and doing what we need to do to keep these roads safe. But just to reinforce that, those roads are going to get slick. It is going to take us longer to get around, especially in big storm events like this. So we need everybody’s help on that. Stay home when you can, stay off the road.”
MoDOT is asking people to stay home and to park in driveways to give plow crews room to clear the roads.
“Crews will be focused on working the interstates and major routes through the storm, so smaller roads may not be touched for up to a couple of days,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “With bitter cold temperatures forecast on the back end of the storm, it will make clearing the roads a slow process through the end of the week and into this weekend.”
In addition, road crews are doing everything they can to get snow routes ready. A list of St. Louis’ 450 linear miles of snow routes can be found here. Residents are urged to avoid parking on those routes because cars will get plowed in.
If someone must park on a snow route, it is advised the vehicle be no more than 12 inches from the curb. Cars that are parked more than that interfere with traffic flow and will be towed.
The City of Creve Coeur wants residents to avoid parking on the street if at all possible because plows are forced to maneuver around vehicles parked in the street and could end up pushing more snow in front of driveways.
Check MoDOT's traveler's map at this link for road conditions.
