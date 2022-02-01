'Stay off the Road' | MoDOT, IDOT crews tackle crashes during winter storm

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the winter storm continues, MoDOT and IDOT have crews out in full force to clear the roads.
As of noon, both MoDOT and IDOT officials had crews this morning to clear the roads for civilians. MHSP Dallas Thompson sent troopers out to clear the roads.
"We hit Lake St. Louis Blvd., and several tractor trailers got stuck trying to climb that hill," Thompson said. "We've checked on 98 stranded motorists that have stopped on the side of the road, and we responded to 42 crashes."
Although IDOT does not have any updates on the number of crashes they responded to, Joe Monroe said that they are out in full force.
MoDOT crews were out around 7 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the big storm, Bob Becker with MoDOT during a Wednesday morning briefing. MODOT foreshadowed that crews wouldn't be able to get any treatment out on the roadways because of the rain expected Tuesday night.
"This is going to be a big, long event and there’s going to be a lot going on. This is an all hands on deck event for us," Bob Becker with MoDOT said. "We’ll have everybody who is available in plowing and treating and doing what we need to do to keep these roads safe. But just to reinforce that, those roads are going to get slick. It is going to take us longer to get around, especially in big storm events like this. So we need everybody’s help on that. Stay home when you can, stay off the road.”
MoDOT is asking people to stay home and to park in driveways to give plow crews room to clear the roads.
“Crews will be focused on working the interstates and major routes through the storm, so smaller roads may not be touched for up to a couple of days,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “With bitter cold temperatures forecast on the back end of the storm, it will make clearing the roads a slow process through the end of the week and into this weekend.”
In addition, road crews are doing everything they can to get snow routes ready. A list of St. Louis’ 450 linear miles of snow routes can be found here. Residents are urged to avoid parking on those routes because cars will get plowed in.
If someone must park on a snow route, it is advised the vehicle be no more than 12 inches from the curb. Cars that are parked more than that interfere with traffic flow and will be towed.
The City of Creve Coeur wants residents to avoid parking on the street if at all possible because plows are forced to maneuver around vehicles parked in the street and could end up pushing more snow in front of driveways.
Check MoDOT's traveler's map at this link for road conditions.
