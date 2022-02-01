'Stay off the road' | MoDOT calls for caution, crews prepare for winter weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's Department of Transportation (MoDOT) wants you to stay home unless absolutely necessary this week with the severe winter weather.
MoDOT crews will be out Tuesday night ahead of the big storm. Crews won't be able to get any treatment out on the roadways because of the rain expected Tuesday night.
"This is going to be a big, long event and there’s going to be a lot going on. This is an all hands on deck event for us," Bob Becker with MoDOT said. "We’ll have everybody who is available in plowing and treating and doing what we need to do to keep these roads safe. But just to reinforce that, those roads are going to get slick. It is going to take us longer to get around, especially in big storm events like this. So we need everybody’s help on that. Stay home when you can, stay off the road.”
MoDOT is asking people to stay home and to park in driveways to give plow crews room to clear the roads.
“Crews will be focused on working the interstates and major routes through the storm, so smaller roads may not be touched for up to a couple of days,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “With bitter cold temperatures forecast on the back end of the storm, it will make clearing the roads a slow process through the end of the week and into this weekend.”
Check MoDOT's traveler's map at this link for road conditions.
