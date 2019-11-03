Golden, at last.
It's an award several years in the making for Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, but the Rawlings Gold Glove Award is finally within his grasp.
Wong was selected for the 2019 Gold Glove in the National League at second base ahead of fellow finalists Adam Frazier and Ozzie Albies.
Wong was a finalist for the award last season, as well, but was beaten out by DJ LeMahieu for the award. Dating back to March, it was a loss he was motivated to ensure would not be repeated.
“I knew how good I was and I knew what I was doing, but I wasn’t really talked very much about,” Wong said in March of his defensive performance in 2018. “I think my offense and the fact that I didn’t play as much in the beginning of the (2018) season really hurt me. It’s something I’m going to take and use that fire and build off of it… If I can just go out there and continue to be consistent and not get hurt, that’s the big thing.”
Wong did more than that; he compiled a splendid season both offensively and defensively, and was rewarded Sunday for his defensive effort with the Gold Glove.
The Gold Glove is the first of Wong's career. The Cardinals had a total of six players named finalists for Gold Gloves this season, but Wong was the team's only winner.
At shortstop, Nick Ahmed took home the hardware instead of Wong's double play partner Paul DeJong, while Anthony Rizzo beat out Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for the Gold Glove at his position. Lorenzo Cain edged out Harrison Bader in center field.
Seeking the tenth Gold Glove of his career, the 2018 winner at the catcher position, Yadier Molina, was dethroned this season by JT Realmuto. Finally, Jack Flaherty was named a finalist at the pitcher position, but was beaten by Zack Greinke.
