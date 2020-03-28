ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A stay-at-home order put in place on both sides of the river is entering its first weekend and in some cases, putting domestic violence survivors and their abusers in semi-permanent close quarters.
Susan Kidder, CEO of Safe Connections, said the number of calls into the center's 24 hour crisis help line has increased over the last several weeks.
“This is happening, this is one of the real consequences and real casualties of COVID-19," Kidder said.
The rise in the number of calls can be attributed to a couple of things, according to Kidder. While the number of domestic violence cases can increase, she also said awareness of the hotline and people calling to develop a safety plan factor into the increase.
"A safety plan gives someone, maybe their children, strategies to stay as safe as they can while confined to a space with an abuser," Kidder said.
However, the rise in number of calls is surprising, in a sense, to Kidder, as she said the stay-at-home order severely limits the amount of privacy a survivor has to make a call to the hotline.
"Finding privacy, finding a space to go to make a call for help is much more challenging," she said. "So it's very interesting."
The 24 hour crisis help line phone number is 314-531-2003. Advocates can assess safety needs, help with safety planning, provide emergency transportation and give referrals to area resources. It is designed for anyone who has experienced rape, domestic or dating abuse, sex trafficking and/or childhood abuse. Learn more here.
Concerned family members and friends are also encouraged to call.
