CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page told News 4 that he has extended the stay-at-home order indefinitely.
Page said he will re-evaluate the order in mid-May.
The St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force estimated that our region will hit its peak on April 25.
"We have made progress, but now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working," Page said in a tweet.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is set to make an announcement about the statewide stay-at-home order during his daily briefing at 3 p.m.
As of Thursday morning, St. Louis County was nearing 2,000 cases and 63 deaths.
