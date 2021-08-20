STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Staunton School District is pausing in-person learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The district issued a letter Thursday in which they stated all students would be in full remote learning through Aug. 29. The pause of in-person learning will allow school staff time to sanitize in hopes of slowing any further spread of COVID-19.
In addition to in-person learning, the district has canceled all extracurricular activities through Aug. 29.
The district’s website states that since Aug. 11, 19 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 110 students have been quarantined across the district. Majority of the COVID-positive students and those in quarantine are listed as being in high school.
The district's first day of school was Aug. 11.
