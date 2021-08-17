ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Plywood covers several windows at the City's Finest headquarters on Gibson Ave. in The Grove. That plywood is just part of the aftermath of flying bullets from a gunfire exchange that happened last Saturday.
Ring doorbell footage shows 10-12 people in front of a home on Gibson Ave. yelling, a car drives by and shots start ringing out. Nearly 100 rounds are fired between the group, luckily leaving no one injured, but left property damaged around the neighborhood. Neighbors say they're scared, and are comparing this gunfire to a war zone. Bullet holes in people's front doors, car windows completely shattered, and tires flat. Those are the remaining signs of a shootout that happened in The Grove this past weekend.
"This is a city I've grown up in, in and around, that reminds me of a third world country, looking at that. That's insane to me that this happens two blocks down from where I live," Cody Vogel said.
Vogel's lived in St. Louis for the majority of his life.
"I would love to continue living here and re-sign this apartment and everything, but it's getting to the point where it's almost uninhabitable," Vogel continued.
In the last 11 months, Vogel says he's witnessed dozens of car break-ins in The Grove, including his own girlfriend's. He also says he's seen holdups at gunpoint and shootings. Vogel says he's tried twice now to confront St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) officers about the ongoing problems.
"They said, 'No we don't have the resources to do that, we have to go where the violent crime is," Vogel said.
SLMPD data shows crime in The Grove is up more than 136 percent in that last year.
It's even higher in the last five years.
"It is kind of a melting pot as you said. When you don't have the police presence you used to have, you don't have the security presence you used to have, and you can't manage that influx of people, the opportunity is there for the criminal elements," Rob Betts explained.
Betts is a retired city homicide detective who founded The City's Finest, a security based firm that hires trained police officers to better patrol areas like The Grove, Central West End and Downtown. They've been doing this for more than a decade now.
"I haven't seen an instance like this in this general vicinity in a very long time," Betts said referring to Saturday's incident.
Betts says there's still a bit of gang activity near Gibson Ave. where Saturday's shootout happened. The recent uptick in crime, Betts says, has residents and business owners highly concerned. The highest crime increase is car break-ins.
"People need to demand from their leaders changes in gun laws, changes in policies, in the criminal justice system and we need more police officers. The last thing I wanna see is a dead body on my sidewalk," Betts continued.
For now, Betts says they're working to increase patrol in The Grove after Saturday's incident. He's also encouraging people in that area to contact alderman and other city officials to voice their concerns.
