ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Have you noticed at times the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 the Missouri Health Department and local municipalities report often differ?
Local health departments have been working hard to get information to news outlets - and then to the public. The state reports numbers of positive cases and deaths and they break it down by county. But those numbers can be different than the reports the individual counties release.
Now, News 4 has learned changes are in the works.
See Lauren Trager's report in the video above.
