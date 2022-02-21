State senator from Lake Saint Louis to run for St. Charles County Executive

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) - State Senator Bob Onder says he will run for St. Charles County Executive this year.
In a tweet Monday evening, Onder says he will officially file official paperwork declaring his candidacy Tuesday. Onder, who is a doctor, was first elected to the state senate in 2014. Onder is considered one of the most conservative members of the Missouri legislature.
In his tweeted-out announcement, Onder says, "The current County Executive has been in office for over 35 years and it is time for a change." He also called Ehlmann a "COVID tyrant."
News 4 has reached out to current St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann for comment and are waiting to hear back. The winner of the August primary will be heavily favored to win the general election.
