(KMOV.com) – Democratic Missouri State Senator Jill Schupp recently announced she will be challenging sitting GOP Congresswoman Ann Wagner.
Wagner represents the second congressional district, which covers Arnold, Chesterfield and Wildwood. The district is Republican leaning but Wagner’s margin of victory in 2018 was reduced compared with previous elections.
“I've lived in this community my whole life. I know the people, they are my neighbors they are my friends, this is my community, people have told me over and over they believe the current congresswoman is out of touch,” Schupp said.
News 4 contacted the Wagner campaign for comment but have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.