ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis-area state representative wants to allow voting in Missouri.
State Representative Peter Merideth is behind a proposal that would allow voters to cast ballots as early as six weeks before Election Day.
Voting could be done in-person or online.
The proposal also allowed automatic registration from your Missouri Department of Revenue information.
