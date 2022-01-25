State rep from St. Charles proposes higher penalties for 'porch pirates'

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - A bill proposed by Missouri State Rep. Adam Schwadron would create higher penalties for "porch pirates."
Under current Missouri law, authorities only prosecute individuals depending on the value or importance of the items inside the package. Schwardon's bill would charge any person regardless of the contents of the package being delivered to apartments and homes. The bill would make the theft a Class A misdemeanor.
Those who continue to steal mail will be charged with a Class E felony. An estimated 210,000,000 packages were stolen from American households in 2021, according to a survey from SafeWise and Cove Home Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.