KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Couches, mattresses, tires and bags of garbage are all piled along the roads on the northeast side of Lambert Airport in the city of Kinloch.
The vacant lots have become havens for illegal dumping. While located in the city of Kinloch, many of the properties are owned by the city of St. Louis and Lambert Airport.
Decades ago, there were voluntary buyouts due to the noise of planes flying over head. A spokesperson for the airport said they own 68 parcels, or about 15% of the land in Kinloch.
“The Airport is aware of the disturbing situation of illegal dumping on vacant properties in Kinloch, some of it on Airport-owned parcels. In the past 10 years, the Airport has held several cleanup campaigns to pick up illegally dumped items on airport-owned properties,” said Jeff Lea with Lambert Airport.
State Rep. Raychel Proudie recently called out the airport and the city of St. Louis for the dumping on their properties. She represents the area and said it’s a disgrace. She is calling on the city and airport to clean up their property.
Signs say “no dumping” but clearly no one is paying attention.
Shawn West grew up in Kinloch and said it’s bad, but it’s been worse.
“I think it's unfair for the residents that’s left in historic Kinloch. This is all outsiders,” said West.
West believes people drive through, dump their trash and then leave.
Lea said they were successful in prosecuting one person for illegal dumping several years ago, but it’s a tough crime to prosecute without catching someone in the act.
He said they will evaluate the current situation.
Rep. Proudie says she plans to check in weekly until it’s cleaned up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.