State Patrol seizes 189 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Omaha, NE (CNN Wires) -- Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two people on I-80 with 189 pounds of marijuana during a traffic on Thursday.
The trooper who initiated the stop pulled the vehicle over after observing it following too closely near mile marker 437 by Gretna.
A search revealed heat sealed packages hidden under a blanket in the cargo area of the vehicle with a street value estimated at $750,000.
"It wasn't very well concealed in the back of the vehicle, literally the cargo area in the SUV had about 189 one pound packages of marijuana and there was simply a blanket that was draped over it," says Lt. Matt Sutter of the Nebraska State Patrol.
The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and not drug tax stamp.
Sutter says the pair were believed to be heading to the Chicago area.
Both were taken to Sarpy County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.