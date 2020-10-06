MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- The pandemic has forced many people out of a job. The State of Missouri is doing what it can to help by hosting a series of virtual job fairs.
Missouri's Office of Workforce Development is hosting a series of return strong virtual job fairs from now until the end of the year.
“We have a number of resources for Missourians who are looking to change their career pathway or to gain additional skills that may help them grow in their existing job,” said Mardy Leathers with the office of workforce development.
There will be a job fair held every Tuesday throughout October with more than 400 employers participating.
Interested job seekers can register for the Oct. 6 fair, and any of the other upcoming fairs here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.