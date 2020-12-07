ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Both the State of Missouri and the federal government will be holding COVID-19 testing over the next week.
The Missouri National Guard will be holding drive thru testing Thursday and Friday at the Family Arena in St. Charles.
The testing is being held on Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The tests are open to any Missouri resident. You can sign up by clicking here.
The federal Department of Health and Human Services will be hosting COVID-19 testing in St. Louis on Tuesday and Wednesday, and again on December 15. Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on all three days.
You can pre-register for the federal COVID-19 testing by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.