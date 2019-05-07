LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A formal State of Emergency Proclamation has been issued by the Presiding Commissioner of Lincoln County in response to the flooding.
The Honorable Joseph Kaimann announced the proclamation Tuesday morning. Some of the options now available because of the State of Emergency Proclamation include:
- Ordering the complete or limited evacuation of any designated area of the County,
- Prescribing routes, modes of transportation and destinations in connection with any evacuations,
- Implementing a curfew applicable to certain geographic areas of the County (or the County as a whole), or
- Transferring the direction, personnel, or functions of county departments and agencies for the purposes of performing or facilitating response activities.
