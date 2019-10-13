ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A state lawmaker filed a bill Thursday calling for the reinstatement of the death sentence in Illinois.
Republican Rep. David McSweeney's bill, HB 3915, would "serve as a deterrent to violent crime with the specific goal of reducing mass shootings, serial killings, and gun violence," according to the measure.
McSweeney first introduced the bill in August after the El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shootings, according to the Capitol News Illinois.
Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011 and in 2018, former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner proposed reinstating it for mass killers and people who gun down police officers.
