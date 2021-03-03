St. Louis County, St. Charles County and St. Louis City were among the top 5 counties with the largest numerical vaccination gap. While more heavily populated counties and cities would be expected to have more people unvaccinated, the report speaks to the concern that urban areas are not getting their fair share of vaccine supplies.
The report by Deloitte Consulting is dated February 22, 2021. Three days after the analysis was released, Governor Mike Parson was repeating his denial that there was any inequity in vaccine distribution.
"The formula is the same wherever it is, it's based on the population where you're at. So there's nobody in rural Missouri getting vaccinated any more than any of the urban areas," he said.
Then on Wednesday after the Deloitte report became public, Governor Parson tweeted his assurance that the state was allocating vaccine fairly.
The report also specifically states that the St. Louis area has a large vaccination gap and a high number of vaccine deserts. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson was asked if St. Louis is a vaccine desert during her Facebook Live briefing.
"That's frankly why, one of the reasons why, we had that conversation with the governor on Monday and likely why we got 3,000 doses this week and not the 900 that we were expecting," said Krewson.
According to the analysis, 30.4 percent of people who've received the vaccine in Missouri got it in a county other than the one in which they live. At a rural mass vaccination event Monday and Tuesday in Cuba, many of those who received the vaccine had traveled from the St. Louis area. Kathy Kramer traveled to the event in Cuba from Fenton.
"We were getting a little panicky, age and conditions. It was like you just wanted to get it and the only place you could find it was rural," she said.
News 4 asked Dr. Alex Garza, who heads the St. Louis Area Pandemic Task Force, about the report on vaccination gaps in Missouri.
"We can only vaccinate people as fast as we can get supplies. Whatever we can do to get more supplies to the region to make up for those deserts and get those populations vaccinated," he said.
When asked about the Deloitte analysis, a spokesman for St. Louis County would only say that the state has given a commitment on a predictable supply of vaccine, which is what the county had been asking for. The spokesman went on to say they look forward to that amount increasing.
