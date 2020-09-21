JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- School districts across Missouri were already reporting a difficult time getting substitute teachers in the classroom, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making the situation worse.
For example, the Northwest School District may need 25 to 35 substitute teachers on any given day, and often can't fill all the slots.
With school back in session using a hybrid in-person and virtual sessions, the problem continues to worsen.
Many subs are retired teachers who have health concerns and the district is being cautious.
"Quite frankly, we're telling people if they're displaying any type of symptoms, and it's a pretty extensive symptom list, to stay home, be healthy, make sure they take care of themselves," said Northwest School District Superintendent Dr. Desi Kirchhofer. "We don't want anybody come into school that might possibly have had the virus or could expose others."
Last year the state spent $56 million on substitutes and this year it's expected to spend even more.
With the shortage, the state has is now allowing those with at least 20 hours of college credit to take an online course that will let them get substitute teaching certification. It's a fast-track process that requires a 22-hour online training program.
It covers a variety of topics.
"Professionalism, honoring diversity, student engagement, classroom management techniques, instructional strategies, students with special interest, working with at-risk youth," explained Dr. Paul Katnik with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. "So it's kind of the foundational building block to go in and do substitute teaching well."
Costs for the course, application fees and background checks would be $225.
Districts across the state are paying subs anywhere from $80 to $150 a day with some districts bumping up the pay.
Some teachers have questioned whether fast-tracking the requirements would lessen the quality of those who apply, but Katnik said districts will still have hiring discretion.
"Because you have certificate doesn't mean you have a job," he said. "If someone comes in and doesn't do good job, don't have to have them back. You have that safety catch there."
