ST. LOUIS (AP) — A state audit is planned for St. Louis County and its economic development agency in the fallout from former county Executive Steve Stenger's federal guilty plea on corruption charges.
Democratic Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said at a news conference Wednesday that she accepted a request from the county council seeking the independent review.
READ: Stenger pleads guilty in exchange for no further prosecution
Galloway's Public Corruption and Fraud Division also will examine the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. The partnership's former chief, Stenger appointee Sheila Sweeney, pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to Stenger's scheme.
Stenger, a Democrat, was indicted April 29 on three counts for directing county contracts to campaign donors. He resigned that day and pleaded guilty four days later. He faces sentencing in August.
Galloway's audit will focus on practices related to contracting and procurement.
The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership released the following statement:
In January, we named Rodney Crim Interim CEO and began a comprehensive review of our organization. As a result of the review, we have made changes to improve transparency and ensure fair and equitable policies and practices. With our new leadership, we welcome the opportunity to work with State Auditor Nicole Galloway. As a board, we remain committed to the mission of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, which is to attract, retain and facilitate the growth of businesses in the St. Louis region.
