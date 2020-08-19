ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 obtained a draft of a concerning audit of the St. Louis County government that comes as the police department reveals they've been told to consider cutting millions from their budget and a former employee says she thinks the County Executive is playing politics.

The audit is just a draft and was supposed to be confidential. It reveals serious concerns with the Steve Stenger administration. Stenger is the former County Executive who is serving time in federal prison. It also outlines a number of ongoing concerns in county government.

One is an issue News 4 Investigates has been following for three years: the St. Louis County Auditor Mark Tucker.

[ARCHIVES: Stenger calls for watchdog's firing following News 4 investigation]

The draft audit compiled by State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office probed Tucker's qualifications, writing: "none of the 3 employees working in the County Auditor's office had auditing experience prior to being appointed or hired" and the County Auditor has "been unable to perform the audits documented in his annual plan."

Former County Executive Steve Stenger's prison sentence shortened by 19 months Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger apparently won't spend as much time in prison as was originally thought.

What's important about that: the draft says Tucker could have helped identify some portion of Steve Stenger’s inappropriate and criminal actions.

“There are many criticisms in that office and basically that unquestioned power that led to the corruption in the Stenger administration,” said Councilmember Tim Fitch, about the draft audit.

Other findings in the draft audit:

Lack of council oversight

Unauthorized payments for economic development funds

Lack of time-sheet controls and oversight for paid time-off

No job descriptions for appointees of the county executive

“I think we as a council need to go through every one of those bullet points and take that power back and give it to the people and away from the County Executive,” Fitch said.

It’s not the only issue on Page’s plate at the moment. A former Page appointee says she was fired because of political retaliation.

“I figured this was coming, but I didn't think it would be so soon,” said Hazel Erby.

[Read: ‘I will not be silent’: Former Councilwoman Hazel Erby speaks out after being fired]

The recent head of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and a former councilwoman, Erby says she was disappointed, but not surprised that Page let her go. She says he praised her good job performance in a role she claims didn't have enough resources.

“I was asked to endorse the County Executive and I refused to do that, he asked me to do statements on his behalf, and I would not do that because I was not in agreement with some of the things I saw in county government,” Erby said.

Page told News 4 he would not criticize Erby, wanting only to go in a different direction.

Stenger's former Chief of Staff sentenced for pay-to-play scheme Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's Chief of Staff William Miller was sentenced for his role in Stenger's pay-to-play scheme.

“We are going to move forward with new focus and the opportunity to focus even more,” Page said in a press conference Wednesday.

Page was also asked to clarify, after he asked every department to look at making cuts, with the police being told to consider a slash of $7 million dollars. The police department indicated they would be eyeing laying off 100 officers.

“These are difficult times, we are in a recession and sales tax revenues are down around the country and around the county,” Page said.

But Fitch says before talking cuts, he wants to see the facts and figures, first.

“Lets get rid of the rumors, let’s see what the fund balances are. Tell us why you need to justify that,” Fitch said.

Winston Calvert, Chief of Staff for the County Executive told News 4 they requested the state audit, writing in a statement: "we knew county government needed to be reformed and we have worked to do that in the past year. we are grateful for the auditor's help identifying more work to be done."