ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new state report shows Missouri teachers are the second lowest paid in the country.

The report from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education concluded the average starting salary for teachers in the state is $31,842.

In Illinois, the average starting salary is $38,820.

Missouri ranks 39th nationally for their average teaching salary, which is $48,925 a year. The salary is about $10,000 less than the national average.

