ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Starting April 1, 2019 Missouri's Medicaid program, MoHealthNet, is offering new, complementary ways to treat chronic pain that avoids the use of opioids and prescription drugs.
Missouri's Department of Social Services (DSS) says this is all in an effort to combat the opioid crisis in the state right now.
Currently enrolled Medicaid patients will now have free access to physical therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, chiropractic therapy, and acupuncture. Through these alternatives treatments for chronic pain, Missouri DSS hopes to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, lower the number of emergency room visits, and ultimately stop prescription drug abuse and overdose deaths.
Opioid abuse may not directly impact you, but as a Missouri tax payer it does. Opioid abuse and overdose deaths cost the state more than $14 billion a year. This means that right now, Missouri is spending an average of more than $38 million a day to address the opioid crisis, according to a new research study done by the Missouri Hospital Association.
To be eligible for these new, complementary treatments you must be currently enrolled in MoHealthNet.
For more details on these treatments, DSS has provide a thorough presentation answering frequently asked questions. To view the presentation, click here.
