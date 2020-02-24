JUPITER, Fla. — Carlos Martinez is competing for a spot in the Cardinals starting rotation this spring. But doesn’t something seem a little off about that phrasing? With whom is Martinez competing?
From 2015 to 2017, the only three years of Martinez’s MLB career where he logged full seasons as a starter, the electric right-hander compiled 9.7 Wins Above Replacement per FanGraphs. That 9.7 fWAR ranked No. 22 among all MLB starters during that stretch.
The list of names better than Martinez in that time frame? Aces, anchors for starting rotations across the league. That’s what Martinez was for the Cardinals as a starter, too. But for the better part of the last two seasons, he hasn’t filled that role.
Heading into 2020, Martinez is attempting to prove he can do so once again. With all due respect to his fellow pitchers vying to crack into the Cardinals starting five, they aren’t really competing against Carlos Martinez for one of those spots. It’s hard to envision that there’s anything Austin Gomber, Daniel Ponce de Leon or any other up-and-coming starter can do this spring to overwhelm the Cardinals brass into offering them a spot in the season-opening rotation over a healthy Martinez.
Sure, Martinez is competing for a spot in the rotation. More than anything else, though, that competition is with himself.
When he’s right, Martinez is as good as anyone. He’s not a No. 5 starter, grasping for a spot in the rotation. He’s a cornerstone of the group. His stuff, his ability, his talent has never been in question.
It’s everything else, the stuff that goes on between every fifth day, that will be crucial for Martinez this spring.
“I think games are going to matter, of course,” Mike Shildt said before describing the more pressing factors that will determine Martinez’s role for 2020. “I think it’s just really about what he does during the work and how he recovers in-between the games is going to dictate, as we try to ramp him up. Is he able to pitch well—which we’re comfortable and confident he will, with the weapons he has—and it’s about the recovery and being able to build up to a starter load.”
That Martinez permitted a parade of base runners and surrendered two earned runs in 1.1 innings in his Grapefruit League debut Sunday isn’t necessarily an indication that he’s not tracking in the right direction for his spring regimen. The results do have to come, eventually. Right now, though, it’s about proof of concept for Martinez.
Can he re-establish that he’s engaged in the nuances of the work required of a starting pitcher on the days he doesn’t pitch? As much as it’s arm talent and athleticism that lends to success, it’s those moments in-between that prepare a starter for the task before him, 30+ times a year for six or seven innings at a time.
It’s a lesson that has bred success for Adam Wainwright throughout his career.
“If I would have stayed like I was with the Atlanta system—stubborn, hard-headed and not willing to change or learn,” Wainwright said. “Then I’d probably be teaching middle schoolers right now, coaching baseball on the side. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”
Wainwright has come to understand a reliance on stuff alone—his stuff, in particular, he joked in his self-deprecating way—can only get a guy so far in this game.
“I think the regimen is beyond physical, though. I think the regimen is preparation,” Shildt said of how Wainwright has sustained his career for as long as he has. “Experience of how to pitch to a situation, when to push, when to pull. When to add, when to subtract. Where to look for his outs and have an awareness of what that looks like.”
“That’s how people stay in this league, as far as I can tell,” Shildt said. “Is just being able to adjust.”
The same applies to Martinez, whose handling by the Cardinals over the last two years has drawn scrutiny, at times. There’s no doubt, his last two seasons have been an enigma wrapped in a riddle. But as the Cardinals have navigated what to do with the talented hurler as he battled shoulder troubles in both 2018 and 2019, they’ve been confined to the degree to which Martinez himself approaches his own physical regimen. If you’ve read any Cardinals coverage the last couple years, you’ve seen Carlos Martinez consistently maintain his public desire to pitch in the rotation. Every time he was asked, he was quick to verbalize what he wanted.
“He expressed it going into last season,” Shildt said of Martinez's desire to start. “We have a lot of guys that clearly want to do things individually and have different roles. There’s very few guys that probably get exactly the role they want. Which is great, they want more, they want to be the guy on either side of the ball."
It’s been true since forever, but actions still speak louder than words.
“Last year, he wanted to do it. It didn’t happen for him. Again, we appreciate it, we work, we give him the opportunities. But every opportunity is earned, every day.”
For Martinez to achieve his professed goal of a return to the rotation, this spring needs to see him combine his natural gifts with the kind of work regimen that allows him to unlock those gifts at their greatest capacity on a regular basis. As Shildt noted for Wainwright, an element of that strategy is the knowledge of how to effectively pace his efforts. It’s something the team has discussed with Martinez.
“I think he understands what that looks like,” Shildt said when asked what the team has told Martinez it needs to see from him to earn back his rotation spot. “He’s done it. Just being able to get to that place where, again, physically he can do it. He’s physically capable when he’s doing what he’s doing. He’s growing in some of the areas we talked about with Wainwright, about using his experience.
“One of the things we’ve talked about with Carlos, as an example of that, is this is a guy where people say, ‘well he’s only throwing 91, 92.’ Well, he didn’t have to throw any more based on the situation. He needed a sinker or he just didn’t feel like he had to throw 97 every single pitch. That’s pitching. So he now understands what that looks like, how to compete. That doesn’t mean, people always say, ‘well, he’s not always trying.’ No, that doesn’t—it means you’re trying in a different manner. Just because you’re not throwing as hard as you can every pitch doesn’t mean you’re not trying. It means you’re pitching to the situation. But effectively, Carlos just needs to be able to go out and remain healthy and be able to build on as a starter’s regimen.”
The precise circumstances surrounding Martinez over the last two years haven't always been clear. Martinez, Shildt says, knows what he has to do.
In competing to get where he wants to go, Martinez must consistently harness the best version of himself.
“He can’t be in the starters mix if he’s not out here. And he is,” Shildt said. “He’s out here giving himself a legitimate chance to compete for that spot. And we’re pulling for him.”
