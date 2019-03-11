ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A new partnership at St. Louis Community College will help those interested in technology skills be ready for the workforce in 14 weeks.

LaunchCode is offering a “Code Camp” that takes students from zero to ready to hire. They will learn the skills that are in high demand right now in the St. Louis region.

LaunchCode is a non-profit that makes coding classes available to everyone. The last to day to enroll for Code Camp is March 16.

The course starts April 1.

