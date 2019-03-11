ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A new partnership at St. Louis Community College will help those interested in technology skills be ready for the workforce in 14 weeks.
LaunchCode is offering a “Code Camp” that takes students from zero to ready to hire. They will learn the skills that are in high demand right now in the St. Louis region.
LaunchCode is a non-profit that makes coding classes available to everyone. The last to day to enroll for Code Camp is March 16.
The course starts April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.