ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Start times have been announced for the Cardinals' NLDS series with the Braves.

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: Yadier Molina #4 and Jose Martinez #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate winning the National League Central Division after beating the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

If the Nationals will the Wild Card Game, Game 1 between the Braves and Cards will be Thursday at 5:02 p.m. ET.  

If the Brewers win, Game 1 will be played Thursday at 6:02 p.m.

Game 2 will begin at 4:37 p.m. ET on Friday.

