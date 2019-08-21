GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Students and parents waiting for school to begin in Granite City could have to keep waiting.
Superintendent James Greenwald told News 4 that the first day of school, which was supposed to be Monday, August 26, could be delayed again.
The initial delay for about 6,000 students and their families was caused by damage to Granite City High School due to flash flooding.
Classes were set to resume Thursday the 15th, then the start date was pushed back to Monday the 19th.
Then it was pushed back until Monday the 26th.
The most recent pair of delays are unrelated to the flood damage, but were instead due to necessary air quality testing.
In May, the ceiling of a classroom in the high school collapsed, which necessitated repairs. During the process of repairing it, crews determined repairs were needed in 28 classroom ceilings.
Over the course of the summer the repairs were made, but EPA air quality testing has not yet been finished.
Now, Greenwald is unsure of what day is the new target.
“I don't know. I really don't want to make a comment,” he said.*
Greenwald said the problem is not asbestos or mold.
He said some testing results should be available by Wednesday evening.
The district is still trying to determine just how big a problem it's dealing with and what the potential clean-up could involve. Officials are meeting Friday to discuss whether they will make the targeted Monday start date or have to delay again.
The district is considering identifying other buildings to hold classes in, but union rules and bus routes play a factor. News 4 will continue to update the story as developments unfold.
*EDITOR'S NOTE
In the original version of this story, we included a quote from James Greenwald which stated the Monday deadline would not be met. However, the district since said they are planning to meet Friday, and no official decision had been made. We have included the full quote from Greenwald below.
“I don't know. I really don't want to make a comment. Based on the latest information we sent, it was to be for this coming Monday. I will say right now based on this testing that needs to take place, five-day testing that can't start until Friday at the earliest, we won't be having school on Monday.”
