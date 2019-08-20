GRANITE CITY, Il (KMOV.com) -- The first day of school in Granite City has been pushed back once more, with classes now set to resume Monday August 26.
The latest delay comes as officials say there is more environmental testing to be concluded before classes can resume at Granite City High School.
The initial delay for about 6,000 students and their families was caused by damage to Granite City High School due to flash flooding damage.
Initially, classes were set to resume Thursday the 15th, then it was pushed back to Monday the 19th.
However this latest delay is unrelated to the flood damage, but rather is due to necessary air quality testing.
In May, the ceiling of a classroom in the high school collapsed, which necessitated repairs. During the process of repairing it, crews determined repairs were needed to several classroom ceilings.
Over the course of the summer the repairs were made, but EPA air quality testing has not yet been finished.
It will take until the end of the week to complete the needed tests, so classes will resume next Monday.
