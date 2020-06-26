ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Starkloff Disability Institute spent months planning their virtual program which, every summer, allows students with disabilities to explore future career opportunities.
“It gets students with disabilities transitioning and gives them a career action and dream big about their career opportunities,” said Danielle Giffrida, the coordinator for Dream Big Camp.
This year through Zoom meetings, students linked up with some of St. Louis’ biggest employers like Boeing, Nestle Purina and Cigna.
It’s an effort that means more now than ever.
“Sometimes it can be hard especially in this pandemic because people with disabilities, they themselves already struggle to be in the workforce,” said Giffrida. “This puts another damper on them.”
Even virtually, participants got a lot out of the week; learning about career opportunities.
Luke Friedel is autistic and said he really enjoyed the virtual experience because it allowed him to revisit some of the videos online.
He learned a lot from his day with the company Riot Games.
“I’ve learned through the program and some of the developers that they have to go through seven years of college in order for them to be more experienced in developing video games,” said Friedel, who hopes to do the same one day.
And the companies and organizations involved get a lot out of the experience as well.
To learn more about the Dream Big program, go to: https://starkloff.Org/dream-big-inquiry-form/
