SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks says it will offer delivery in most of the U.S. by early next year.
The Seattle coffee company launched delivery last fall in Miami with its partner, Uber Eats. It has since expanded to 10 additional U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.
Starbucks says Uber Eats will remain its preferred provider as it rolls out delivery more widely.
Customers in most areas where Starbucks and Uber Eats operate will be able to order drinks and other menu items. Uber Eats says it currently covers more than 70% of the U.S. population.
Starbucks and Uber Eats will also work together to improve delivery packaging, in-store operations and delivery speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.