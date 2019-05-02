ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Starbucks is recalling over 200,000 coffee presses.

Bodum Recycled Coffee Presses

Wednesday, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said the plunger knob can break off the Bodum Recycled Coffee Presses and cause deep cuts to the user’s hand. Eight injuries have been reported.

The presses were sold in Starbucks from 2016 until January 2019.

