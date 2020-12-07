ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several St. Louis celebrities are coming together for a star-studded virtual reading of ‘A Christmas Carol” to benefit the Metro Theater Company.
The virtual reading will feature more than 25 St. Louisans, including Sterling K. Brown, Ellie Kemper and Paul Goldschmidt.
The virtual event will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and then again on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. While it is free to watch, you must register ahead of time.
The Metro Theater Company promotes theater programs for youth and families but has been hit hard during the pandemic.
Click here to pre-register for the performance.
