ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Star of Hope is bright in downtown St. Louis.
The Salvation Army lights the star, which sits on top of the tree at Keiner Plaza, each year to signify hope in the St. Louis area, and to remind people to help them serve the St. Louis community.
“The goal for this year is $6.1 million. We're about 35% of the way there,” said Lieutenant Dan Jennings, division commander. “We're off to a good start, but we need to make it all the way there to ensure we can provide services.”
He says money raised during the holidays will fund most of the services throughout the year.
This year's holiday fundraising campaign runs through the end of January.
Donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
