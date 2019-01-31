ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' Brown and Crouppen law firm is back with another Super Bowl ad aimed at Stan Kroenke.
Terry Crouppen followed up on his 2016 viral ad with a new one, using #StanStillSinks.
In the ad, released on their YouTube page Thursday, Crouppen said "you remember St. Louis... we're not mad anymore!" He then rolls out a special gift for him.
Kroenke, of course, became St. Louis' public enemy #1 after moving the Rams to Los Angeles in 2016. Then, Crouppen used air time to criticize the move, asking St. Louis to Slam Stan. The ad had hundreds of thousands of views on social media.
