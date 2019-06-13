ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues posted an adorable picture on Twitter Thursday of their furry friend Barclay celebrating the Stanley Cup win.
Hi @NHL, Barclay was wondering if he gets his name on the Cup, too? pic.twitter.com/ZUIQOCqvoK— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) June 13, 2019
The official Stanley Cup Twitter account responded to the tweet and crowned him officially the "Stanley Cup".
I officially crown you, Stanley Pup. https://t.co/iIsogeFpWQ— The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 13, 2019
