ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Stanley Cup Watch party near Enterprise Center is officially at capacity, and fans are being turned away.
Fans busted down a gate and a crowd started to pour in.
And someone busted down a gate. Look at the crowd pour in. The thing is, there’s no where to go! This place is PACKED. Lines for water, beer and bathrooms are crazy. @KMOV #LGB pic.twitter.com/V0y93xV0he— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) June 9, 2019
The announcement was made just before 6:00 p.m.
NHL officials said almost 40,000 fans are inside the gates of the Watch Party on Market Street. Hundreds more are outside the gates.
The designated watch party area on Market Street has reached capacity. If you are still planning to join us downtown this evening, please be aware that you may not be able to access this area. #stlblues #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/KRqedPPYna— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 9, 2019
Security guards say they believe that once some fans at the watch party leave for the game, they will be able to let more fans in.
