ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Stanley Cup Watch party near Enterprise Center is officially at capacity, and fans are being turned away.

Fans busted down a gate and a crowd started to pour in.

The announcement was made just before 6:00 p.m.

Watch party at capacity

NHL officials said almost 40,000 fans are inside the gates of the Watch Party on Market Street. Hundreds more are outside the gates.

Security guards say they believe that once some fans at the watch party leave for the game, they will be able to let more fans in.

