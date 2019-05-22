ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Get ready to shell out hundreds of dollars if you want to cheer on the Blues in person during the Stanley Cup Finals.
Tuesday night, the team won the Western Conference Championship and punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 49 years. The first home game, which is Game 3 of the series against the Bruins, will take place at the Enterprise Center on June 1.
As of Wednesday morning, the lowest ticket price for the June 1 game was $800 for a seat in section 328.
Read: Stanley Cup Final schedule announced
Want to sit lower? According to Ticketmaster, the best seat for sale in the house currently, in section 111, will run you $3,070.
If you want to travel to Boston to see the team play, which is where games 1, 2, 5 (if needed) & 7 (if needed) will take place, tickets run between $552 and $2,554 each.
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
