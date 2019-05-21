ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues’ quest for the Cup continues as they take on the Boston Bruins!
After defeating the Sharks Tuesday night in St. Louis, the Blues will get a few days off before heading to Boston to start the the Stanley Cup Final.
All the games in the final series will have a puck drop time of 7:00 p.m. St. Louis time:
- Game 1: Monday, May 27 at Bruins
- Game 2: Wednesday, May 29 at Bruins
- Game 3: Saturday, June 1 at Blues
- Game 4: Monday, June 3 at Blues
- Game 5: Thursday, June 6 at Bruins (if necessary)
- Game 6: Sunday, June 9 at Blues (if necessary)
- Game 7: Wednesday, June 12 at Bruins (if necessary)
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
