ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are on the scene of a standoff in St. Charles.
According to police, the standoff is underway at a trailer park in the 1800 block of North 3rd Street. The suspect is not believed to have a gun, but may have a knife.
Around 5 p.m., police were called to the scene for a disturbance and when they arrived on scene, the subject went back his trailer and is refusing to come out.
According to police, 2nd Street is currently closed between Olive and Tecumseh due to the standoff. Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area.
Officers are negotiating with the suspect in the hopes of him surrendering without further incident. No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.