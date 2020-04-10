ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect who engaged in a stand-off with police at a South City home was shot by officers, police say.
Police said the man was also firing shots out of the home, located in the 900 block of Bellerive. They had advised nearby residents to also shelter in place.
Police later described the incident as an officer-involved shooting, and say not officers are injured.
The 900 block of Bellerive is in the Carondelet neighborhood, between Grand and Interstate 55.
Other information was not immediately known.
