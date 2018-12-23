NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Authorities have surrounded a north St. Louis neighborhood late Saturday night after a person barricaded themself inside a home.
Just past 10:30 p.m., police responded to a house near West Florissant and Goodfellow Road for a report of a disturbance.
Details surrounding what led up to the standoff have yet been released.
It is unknown if anyone else is inside the home with the suspect.
Police have blocked off roads along the intesections of Emma Avenue and Leonora Avenue, and Goodfellow and West Florissant.
News 4 has crews on scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
