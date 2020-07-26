LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A standoff between a motorist and police has closed Highway 61 near Troy, Mo. authorities tell News 4.
Troy, Mo. officers tried to get a driver going northbound on Highway 61 to pullover when he went off the road near S. Lincoln sometime Sunday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the driver is refusing to get out of the car and is in a standoff with officers.
Other details were not immediately known.
