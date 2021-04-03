ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is in custody following a standoff in St. Charles.
Around 5 p.m., police were called to a trailer park in the 1800 block of North 3rd Street for a disturbance and when they arrived on scene, a man went back his trailer and refused to come out. He was believed to be armed with a knife.
Officers were able to take him into custody overnight. No other information was made available.
