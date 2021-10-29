ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stan Kroenke will give a video deposition in the ongoing relocation lawsuit.

Thursday, a notice was filed in court giving notice of the Rams owner's video deposition.

The lawsuit centers around the Rams move to Los Angeles. St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority argue the team violated the league’s relocation policy, which cost the region dearly. The trial is scheduled to begin in January.