"The night was clear
And the moon was yellow
And the leaves came tumbling down...
______________________________
It was a cold but joyous Christmas night in 1895. "Chestnut Valley" was where the action was. The red-light district bordered Market, Chestnut and Targee streets, and was centered by the infamous Rose Bud Café at 2222 Market. This was the Third Ward, and to St. Louis police officers, the nickname "The bloody third district" was well deserved. And on this Christmas night, a holly jolly Christmas was not had by all.
______________________________
"I was standing on the corner
When I heard my bulldog bark'
He was barkin' at the two men who were gamblin'
In the dark...
_______________________________
About ten blocks south of Chestnut Valley sat another red-light district, "Deep Morgan." This area was known as "The Vile District," filled with theatres, bordellos, and pool halls. Joseph Pulitzer wrote in the Post-Dispatch, that Deep Morgan had "the worst dens in the city, bolstered by a lower class of rivermen." Smack in the middle of this, at 1101 Morgan Street, sat Bill Curtis' Saloon.
________________________________
"It was Stagger Lee and Billy
Two men who gambled late
Stagger Lee threw seven
Billy swore that he threw eight...
______________________________________
St. Louis was a booming place as the 20th century loomed. With a quarter of a million residents, it was the fourth largest city in America. The steamboat era was fading, with ragtime, blues and swing music blaring on the city streets. With it brought gambling, and a pledge from mayor Joe Polk to close down the gambling rings.
_______________________________________
"Stagger Lee told Billy,
I can't let you go with that
You have won all my money and my brand new
Stetson hat...
________________________
With his wife back home making Christmas dinner at 1410 Morgan Street, 25 year old Billy Lyon walked three blocks to Bill Curtis' place, stylishly wearing his derby hat. Lyons had a knife in his pocket. Not long later, 30 year old Lee Shelton, a short thin man called "Stag" by his friends, wearing his white Stetson, with a 44 Smith and Wesson revolver in his pocket, left his nearby home at 1314 Morgan, and crossed the street to the Curtis Café. Lyon and Shelton were what one might call friends, but rivals. Such was the case in the world of prostitute managers.
_______________________
"Stagger Lee went home
And he got his forty-four
Said, I'm goin' to the barroom just to pay that
Debt I owe ....
_________________________
Legend has it that as Christmas night rolled on, Lyon and Shelton shot craps, then argued and then ... began hitting each other with their hats. The Derby against the Stetson. Lyons grabbed Shelton's Stetson, and spit on it. Shelton answered by pulling out his revolver, and shooting Lyon in the abdomen from close range. Witnesses said after the shooting, Shelton watched Lyon fall to his death, picked up his Stetson, and said "I told you to give me my hat." With that, Shelton calmly walked out the door.
__________________________
"Stagger Lee went to the barroom
And he stood across the barroom door
He said, nobody move and he pulled his
Forty-four...
_____________________________
Police would arrest Shelton while he was sleeping at 307 Sixth Street, and took him to the old police station on Chestnut. Shelton hired flamboyant attorney Nathaniel Dryden, who had his hands full at the time, as he was also defending a doctor who was charged with murdering his wife.
_______________________________
"Stagger Lee, cried Billy
Oh, please don't take my life
I've got three little children and a very
Sickly wife...
______________________________
Two days after the killing, Shelton faced an inquest, where he was forced to look at Lyon's body. Justice moved quicker in those days. In July, Shelton pleaded self-defense, the jury was deadlocked, and a second trial came in October. This time, Shelton was convicted, sentenced to 25 years in prison, but was paroled after 12. Two years later he was back behind bars after assault and robbery convictions. In that prison cell, "Stagger Lee" Shelton would die. In 1911, his song would be written. In 1959, it would reach number one on the Billboard charts.
__________________________________
"Stagger Lee shot Billy
Oh, he shot that poor boy so bad
'Till the bullet came through Billy and it broke the bar
Tender's glass..."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.