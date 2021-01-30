O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Staff at a Metro East hospital treated a couple with COVID-19 to a special 'dinner date' on Wednesday.
Frank Martinez, 97, and Mansako "Terry" Martinez, 86, are currently in different areas of St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Ill.
The hospital says when a family member mentioned that the two are always inseparable and dependent on each other, their nurses, Hannah Schlemer and Kim Presson, decided to act. They treated the couple to a 'dinner date,' where they were able to see each other, hold hands and eat together.
Frank has served in World War Two, Korea and Vietnam. He and Terry have been married for 63 years.
